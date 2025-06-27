RB Salzburg will face Real Madrid in a high-voltage Group H match at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to be played at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, June 27. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Inter Milan 1-0 River Plate, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Francesco Pio Esposito, Alessandro Bastoni Find Net Each As Nerazzurri Enter Round of 16.

RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

🗺️ Your kick-off times around the world! 📺 Watch every FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game, FOR FREE, on DAZN#TakeItToTheWorld | #FIFACWC pic.twitter.com/I8KZCHO64Q — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 26, 2025

