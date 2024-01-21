Barcelona can make an upward movement on the La Liga 2023-24 points table when they take on Real Betis on Sunday, January 21. The Real Betis vs Barcelona match will be played at the Benito Villamarin and it starts at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of La Liga 2023-24 in India and the Real Betis vs Barcelona live telecast will be available on Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels. Fans can also the Real Betis vs Barcelona live streaming online for free on the JioCinema app and website. La Liga 2023–24: Atletico Madrid’s Defender Cesar Azpilicueta Sidelined With Knee Ligament Injury.

Real Betis vs Barcelona

𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 ⚔️ #𝗕𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗰̧𝗮 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/efRSWBjgfq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 21, 2024

