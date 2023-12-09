The Real Madrid team will look to continue their winning streak against Real Betis after winning 2-0 over Granada in La Liga 2023-24. The La Liga 2023-24 match between Real Betis vs Real Madrid is scheduled for Saturday, December 9, at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, Seville, Spain. The match will be played at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). La Liga 2023-24 will be broadcasted in India by Viacom18 Network. Fans will not get to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid live on Sports 18 Network channels due to some other commitments. The La Liga 2023–24 match between Real Madrid and Real Betis will also be streamed live on JioCinema OTT via the app and website. Juventus 1–0 Napoli, Serie A 2023–24: Federico Gatti Decisive Again for Old Lady’s Victory Over Defending Champions.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

