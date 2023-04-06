Real Kashmir will face Churchill Brothers in the Hero Super Cup 2023 playoffs on Thursday, April 6. The match will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, starting at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will provide live telecast of the Super Cup group stage but not the qualifiers. FanCode is the official live streaming partner, but once again, the tournament will be available for viewers only from the group stage. Hence, fans would not be able to watch this match. But they can surely follow live updates of this contest on social media. Latest FIFA Rankings: Argentina Dethrone Brazil to Reclaim Top Spot After Six-Year Gap.

Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers

FanCode to Provide Live Streaming from Super Cup Group Stage

The tournament runs from 4th - 25th April. FanCode will be streaming the tournament group stage onwards from 8th April. — FanCode (@FanCode) April 4, 2023

