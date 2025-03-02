Looking to grab the top spot in the standings, Inter Kashi will take on third-placed Real Kashmir FC in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 2. The Inter Kashi vs Real Kashmir FC I-League football match will be played at Kalyani Stadium and commence at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will have live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Inter Kashi vs Real Kashmir FC match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV Channels in India. Kashi vs Kashmir live streaming viewing options will be available on the SSEN app. I-League Side Namdhari FC Docked Three Points by AIFF for Fielding Ineligible Player.

Inter Kashi vs Real Kashmir I-League Live

🔵 Delhi, who are in deep waters, take on Dempo ⚪️ 2️⃣ goals seperate Sreenidi’s Castaneda 🎯 and Namdhari’s Degol 🚀 in the 🔝 scorer race 👑 Kashi eye the throne, but Kashmir 🐆 stand in their way#ILeague #DFCDEM #SDECNAM #KSHIRKFC #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/0dV4PrsJ6U — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) March 2, 2025

