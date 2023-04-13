Real Madrid are set to lock horns against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarterfinal on Thursday, April 13. The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the tournament and the live telecast of this match will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2, 3/HD channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

.@ChelseaFC has been a different beast in the #UCL 💪 🔵 Can they continue on their brilliant run over the Spanish giants? 👀 ⚽#SonySportsNetwork #GodsOfFootball #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/iTadCpfsRR — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)