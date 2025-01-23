In a must-win match, Real Madrid will take on RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 23. The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg match is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain and it is slated to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 Knockouts Qualification Scenario: How Can Los Blancos Qualify for UEFA Champions League Round of 16?

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

#UCL Nights are 🔙! 🤩 The stakes are high and you can’t afford to miss any action - Watch all the action, LIVE, only on the #SonySportsNetwork. ⚽ ✨#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/DAJVvTxgYT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 20, 2025

