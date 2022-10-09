Reims takes on PSG in Ligue 1 2022-23 match on Sunday, October 09. The match has a start time of 00:30 AM IST and will be live telecast on Sports 18/HD channel. Fans would also be able to watch the live streaming online of Reims vs PSG football match on the Voot Select app, website and JioTV.

PSG will look to maintain their current form with a victory as they face Stade de Reims in Matchday 9 of #Ligue1 22/23 season!! Watch the match LIVE on 9th October at 12:30 AM on #VootSelect. Also available on @Sports18 & @OfficialJioTV#Ligue1OnVoot #Ligue1 #Football #LeoMessi pic.twitter.com/rYaLROexla — Voot Select (@VootSelect) October 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)