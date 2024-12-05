Currently in the relegation zone and last in the Premier League 2024-25 standings, Southampton will host Chelsea on December 5. The Southampton vs Chelsea EPL match will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Hampshire, starting at 01:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches in India and have a live telecast viewing option of Southampton vs Chelsea on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea 3–0 Aston Villa, Premier League 2024–25: Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez Score As Blues Thrash Villans To Secure Three Points

Southampton vs Chelsea PL 2024–25 Live

