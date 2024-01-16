Last time Thailand didn't have a good start to their AFC Asian Cup 2024 campaign as they lost to India, this time they look to start with a win in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 against Kyrghyz Republic. The Thailand vs Kyrgyz Republic AFC Asian Cup 2023 match has a start time of 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the THA vs KGZ match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the THA vs KGZ football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Sunil Chhetri Reflects on India’s Loss Against Australia in AFC Asian Cup 2023, Says ‘We Are Not Used to Playing Sides Like These’.

THA vs KGZ AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Fifth day matches of the group stages 🔥 What are your predictions? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/LUT14Zpen8 — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 16, 2024

