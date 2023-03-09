An exciting clash awaits us in UCL as AC Milan visit London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the 2nd leg. The Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game will be held on March 09, 2023 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash. Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan match live streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

