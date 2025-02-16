Tottenham Hotspur will be hosting Manchester United in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 on February 16. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday. The official broadcast partner of Premier League 2024-25 in India is Star Sports and fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live telecast on the Star Sports Select TV channels. An online viewing option for fans can be found on the JioHotstar app and website for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United PL 2024-25 match but will need a subscription. ‘Worst Performance’: Manager Enzo Maresca Reacts After Chelsea’s 0–3 Loss Against Brighton and Hove Albion in Premier League 2024–25.

