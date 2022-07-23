Tottenham Hotspur are set to compete against Rangers in a pre-season friendly match on Saturday, July 23. The match would be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast in India. But fans would be able to watch live streaming of this fixture on the Spursplay or RangersTV official app. The official site of Tottenham Hotspur would also provide live streaming of this game for fans.

Wondering where you can watch today's game against Rangers? Here's all the information you need! ⤵️ (It's live on SPURSPLAY 🤩) — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)