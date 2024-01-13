Indian Football Team's next two opponents Uzbekistan and Syria will start their campaign against each other in the AFC Asian Cup 2023. The UZB vs SYR football match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar and it will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the UZB vs SYR match will be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the UZB vs SYR football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Resilient! Indian Football Team Defenders Block Five Shots in A Row From Australian Footballers With Body During AFC Asian Cup 2023 Clash, Video Goes Viral!

UZB vs SYR AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Second day matches of the group stages 🔥 What are your predictions? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/hH77sQCUjp — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 13, 2024

