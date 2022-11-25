Footballing action in Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is going to resume again as Wales is all set to take on Iran in a crucial encounter. The Wales vs Iran match will be played at the Al Rayyan stadium and the kick-off is scheduled at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). All the informations for fans looking for the WAL vs IRN football match free live telecast and live streaming will be available on this page. The WAL vs IRN live streaming is available for free on the JioCInema app and website with English, Hindi, Bangla and Tamil commentary. The live telecast of the match will be provided by Sports 18 1/ 1HD in English commentary and by MTV, Sports 18 Khel in Hindi commentary.

Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Telecast and Streaming Details:

