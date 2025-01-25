Arsenal will be facing Wolves in the next match of the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday. The Wolves vs Arsenal thrilling clash will be played at Molineux Stadium, and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Wolves vs Arsenal live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. Fans in India can watch the Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2024–25 Transfer News: Ipswich Town Sign Winger Jaden Philogene From Aston Villa on 4.5-Year Deal.

Wolves vs Arsenal Live Streaming

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Wolves 🕒 3pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Molineux Stadium pic.twitter.com/X9Pnn3Oopr — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 25, 2025

