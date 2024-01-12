Indian football team is getting ready for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 as they start their campaign on January 13 with a game against Australia. With team India participating in football's biggest continental tournament in Asia, support and wishes are pouring in for the Blue Tigers. In a recent Twitter post shared by the Indian Football Team's social media account, Indian women’s team cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues sent her best wishes ahead of the start of their AFC Asian Cup campaign and also assured her support for the team. Playing in their fifth Asian Cup, India have been grouped alongside Uzbekistan, Syria and giants Australia, who they will be facing in the opening match of the campaign. Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Sends Encouraging Message For Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Indian Women’s Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Shows Her Support to Indian Football Team

