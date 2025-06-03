The India Women's National Football Team will take on the Uzbekistan National Football Team in a women's friendly on Tuesday, June 4. The India Women vs Uzbekistan Women friendly match is set to be played at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru and it starts at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the India Women vs Uzbekistan Women live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans looking to watch the match do have an online viewing option as they can catch the India Women vs Uzbekistan Women live streaming on Indian Football's YouTube channel for free. Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva Scores As Uzbekistan Women Edge Past Gritty India Women 1–0 in International Friendly.

India Women vs Uzbekistan Women

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)