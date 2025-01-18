Inter Kashi will lock horns against Aizawl FC in the much-awaited I-League 2024-25 clash on Saturday, January 18. The Inter Kashi vs Aizawl FC football match will be played at the Deccan Arena. The blockbuster action will kick off at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Inter Kashi vs Aizawl FC will not be telecasted live in India. Inter Kashi vs Aizawl FC live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. Lionel Messi Shares Glimpses of Training Session Ahead of Inter Miami vs Club America Friendly Match (See Pics).

Inter Kashi vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming Details of I-League 2024-25

