Inter Kashi will go head-to-head against Delhi FC on Friday, December 15. Inter Kashi vs Delhi FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Kashi vs Delhi FC in I-League 2023-24 will not be live telecasted. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Inter Kashi vs Delhi FC match on the FanCode app and website and the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Punjab FC 0–1 Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2023–24: Dimitrios Diamantakos’ Penalty Powers Tuskers To Clinch Win Over Shers.

Inter Kashi vs Delhi FC Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)