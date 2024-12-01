Inter Kashi registered a slender 1-0 win in the opening match of the season. They will face Delhi FC next who played a goalless draw on day 1. The Inter Kashi vs Delhi FC match will be played at Kalyani Stadium and will start at 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on December 1. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Inter Kashi vs Delhi FC match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Channels in India. The live streaming of Inter Kashi vs Delhi FC will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Inter Kashi vs Delhi FC for I-League 2024-25 Season

