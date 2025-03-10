Fans at the Chase stadium were disappointed seeing Lionel Messi on bench as the Argentine captain was rested by coach Mascherano. The side was down to 10 men halfway into the first 45 mins, after the regular goal keeper Ustari received red card. But team recovered quickly scoring at the start of second half and defending the slender lead till the end. Tadeo Allende scored the only goal in the match. Inter Miami is now second in Eastern Conference after three matches. Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025: Luis Suarez, Tadeo Allende Score As The Herons Register Win Without Lionel Messi (Watch Goal Highlights)

Inter Miami vs Charlotte, MLS 2025

