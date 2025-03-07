In the first leg of CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 against Cavalier SC, Lionel Messi one again was not in the squad. But the side still delivered a commanding performance with 70% possession and 12 shots on the opposition goal. After a goalless first half, Javier Mascherano made changes in his tactics allowing the side to play more offensive game. They were rewarded with Tadeo Allende’s goal just at the hour mark while Luis Suarez doubled the lead late in the match to ensure victory for the Inter Miami CF in the first leg of the round of 16 fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025

Luis Suarez's Goal in Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC Match

Señoras y señores... el mejor 9️⃣ del siglo 🇺🇾😮‍💨 @LuisSuarez9 pic.twitter.com/oKeXs4sM5I — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 7, 2025

Tadeo Allende's Goal

Zurdazo de Tadeo para darnos la ventaja 😮‍💨🔥pic.twitter.com/GHxQGubqYg — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)