After winning the Supporter's Shield in the MLS 2024 season, Inter Miami are all set to begin their campaign in the MLS 2025 and ahead of that they have announced their brand-new kit for the 2025 season featuring Lionel Messi. Inter Miami CF unveiled Euforia on February 10, which is the Club’s striking new iconic pink home kit for the highly-anticipated 2025 season as well as the landmark 2026 campaign, which will see the Club making the move to its new home, Miami Freedom Park. Lionel Messi Scores, Registers Two Assists as Inter Miami Beat Olimpia 5-0 in Preseason Club Friendly (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Inter Miami Reveal New Home Kit For MLS 2025 Season

Euforia 💗 Introducing our new home kit for the 2025 season 🤩 Read more about it here: https://t.co/h7Lo1xjS1o pic.twitter.com/d8zEaMiLnt — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 10, 2025

