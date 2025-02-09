Lionel Messi registered yet another dominant performance as Inter Miami beat Olimpia 5-0 in a preseason friendly match on Sunday, February 9. The 'Herons' have had a spectacular preseason so far and it continued to get better with their talisman, weaving magic on the pitch yet again. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 27th minute of the match and he then went on to assist Federico Redondo and Noah Allen's goals inside the first half. Lionel Messi was substituted though in the 63rd minute but that did not stop the goals for Inter Miami, with Luis Suarez scoring in the 54th minute. Ryan Sailor's 79th-minute strike was the final goal of the match as Inter Miami registered a dominant victory. Fan Hugs Lionel Messi Breaching Security During Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami Club Friendly Match (Watch Video).

Inter Miami vs Olimpia Result

GRAN VICTORIA EN HONDURAS 🇭🇳💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/ed7PwL5Zgs — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 9, 2025

Watch Lionel Messi's Goal in Inter Miami vs Olimpia

Chelo ➡️ Suárez ➡️ Messi💥 Tras un gran pase del Chelo, Lucho se la deja en bandeja de plata a Messi para nuestro primer gol de la noche 💗 pic.twitter.com/fqAv1pC1r0 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 9, 2025

Lionel Messi Assists Federico Redondo's Goal

Fede Redondo marca el segundo de la noche ✨🇭🇳 pic.twitter.com/y6fpPEXgMX — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 9, 2025

Another Assist for Lionel Messi, This time for Noah Allen

Noah Allen scores the third goal of the night ✨💗🖤 Vamos!! pic.twitter.com/pYoFXimGCF — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 9, 2025

Luis Suarez Scores Inter Miami's Fourth Goal

GOOOL 💥 U RU GUA YO !!!! 🇺🇾✨ @LuisSuarez9 pic.twitter.com/iEmLkDmYI6 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 9, 2025

Ryan Sailor Nets Inter Miami's Fifth Goal

Leo Afonso provides the assist, and Ryan Sailor does the rest! 💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/k1MuiZIGD2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 9, 2025

