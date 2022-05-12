Inter Milan won the Coppa Italia title ad they defeated Juventus 4-2 in the finals and ensured that the Bianconeri will finish trophyless. Ivan Perisisc struck twice in added time to lead the Nerazzurri to their first trophy of the season.

