Argentine announced their 22-man squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier in the month and despite regulations allowing three players born after January 01, 1997, the Albiceleste decided against including senior team captain Lionel Messi. Click here to check the squads of football teams at the 2020 Olympics.

#Sub23 ¡Ya tenemos a nuestros protagonistas! ⚽ Repasá la lista de convocados para representar a @Argentina en los Juegos Olímpicos #Tokyo2020 📝 https://t.co/nBK5OS2QWZ pic.twitter.com/du2ULMFN1U — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) July 2, 2021

