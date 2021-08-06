Premier League Manchester City have signed Jack Grealish for a record British transfer fee of £100m. The club took to Twitter to confirm this development.

See their tweet here:

HE'S HERE! We are delighted to announce the signing of @JackGrealish on a six-year deal. Welcome to City, Jack! 💙 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/5Y3gMREmKL — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2021

