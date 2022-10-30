NorthEast United fail to grab points in another game as they were beaten by Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the latest round of fixtures in the Hero ISL 2022-23. Jamshedpur got the lead early in the first half from an opportunistic goal by Peter Hartley. Daniel Chima Chukwu and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas got solid chances to extend the in the second half but could not capitalise. Despite having a good second half like all the previous games, NorthEast United FC failed to get the much-needed equalizer as Jamshedpur bagged their first win of the season.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2022-23 Result:

