Jamshedpur FC continued their undefeated start to the ISL 2021-22 season as they played out a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC at GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday. Greg Stewart opened the scoring for Jamshedpur before Bartholomew Ogbeche leveled the scores after half-time.

FULL-TIME | #JFCHFC The spoils are shared in Bambolim as @JamshedpurFC and @HydFCOfficial play out a draw ⚔️ JFC 1-1 HFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)