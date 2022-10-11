Diego Mauricio struck a brace as Odisha FC pulled off a comeback victory over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Tuesday, October 11. Jamshedpur held 2-1 at the end of the first half with goals from Daniel Chima Chukwu and Boris Singh. However, Mauricio, who scored in the first 45 minutes, added one more goal to make it 3-1 in favour of Odisha after Isak Vanlalruatfela levelled the score in the 88th minute.

Jamshedpur FC 2-3 Odisha FC:

