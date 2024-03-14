Josh Cavallo, World’s First Openly Gay Footballer, Gets Engaged to Partner After Proposal at Australia’s Coopers Stadium (See Pics)

The 24-year-old had come out as gay in 2021 and had received a lot of support from the football fraternity. He shared the heartwarming pictures of his engagement at the Hindmarsh Stadium (also known as Coopers Stadium), which is the home ground for his club Adelaide United.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 14, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Josh Cavallo, the world's first openly gay footballer, got engaged to his partner after a heartwarming proposal at Australia's Hindmarsh Stadium. In a post on social media, Cavallo shared pictures of him proposing to his partner and thanked his club Adelaide United for helping him 'set up this surprise'. "You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible. To share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started," a part of his post on social media, read. Cavallo had come out as gay in 2021.

    Josh Cavallo Engaged to Partner After Proposal Inside Stadium

