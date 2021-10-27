Australian footballer Josh Cavallo on Wednesday, announced that he was gay. The midfielder, who plies his trade for Adelaide United in the A-League, took to Twitter to release a statement where he wrote, "As a gay footballer, I know there are other players living in silence. I want to help change this, to show that everyone is welcome in the game of football, and deserves the right to be their authentic self."

Take a look at his tweet:

His club, Adelaide United, released a video of him, watch below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)