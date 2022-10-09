Josh Cavallo expressed disappointment and condemned Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol, who he said were, 'joking' about 'coming out as gay.' Earlier today, a tweet from Iker Casillas's verified Twitter account, which was later deleted, claimed that the Real Madrid and Spain football legend was 'gay'. The tweet went viral and Casillas' teammate, Carlos Puyol commented, writing, “It’s time to tell our story, Iker." The Australian footballer, who had come out as gay last year, shared a screenshot of Casillas' tweet and Puyol's comment and wrote, "@IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing. It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful."

Josh Cavallo Disappointed at Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol:

@IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing. It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful pic.twitter.com/Yp88aQyyTV — Josh Cavallo (@JoshuaCavallo) October 9, 2022

