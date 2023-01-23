Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2022-23 match will be played at the Allianz Stadium, Turin. The game will be held on January 23, 2023 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of Serie A 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Juventus vs Atalanta clash live on TV. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch the Juventus vs Atalanta football match live streaming.

Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2022-23 Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

