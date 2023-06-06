Karim Benzema has joined Al-Ittihad and this transfer has officially been confirmed by the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 champions. The Ballon d'Or winner, who left Real Madrid, has made his move to Saudi Arabia, where his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr. "Benzema is here, a new tiger will roar," wrote the club on their social media handle while sharing a video of the player during his Real Madrid stint. Is Lionel Messi's Transfer to Barcelona Confirmed? Wife Antonela Roccuzzo's FB Posts Drop Massive Update on Argentina Player's Future Club.

Karim Benzema Joins Al-Ittihad

Benzima is here 🤩✍️ A new tiger will roar 🐅 Welcome to Ittihad!#Benzema2Ittihad#here2inspireKSA pic.twitter.com/Pchu8wgDze — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) June 6, 2023

Benzema With Al-Ittihad Jersey

✅ Cristiano Ronaldo ✅ Karim Benzema Who is the next player to join the Saudi league for the big pay-day? 🤑🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/zxyQrLjaYq — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 6, 2023

Ballon d'Or Winner Joins on Two-Year Contract

Official, confirmed. Karim Benzema joins Al Ittihad on two year deal with option for further season. 🟡⚫️🇸🇦 #AlIttihad Benzema will earn almost €200m per season net salary, commercial deals included. pic.twitter.com/zkpD9J4WE7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

