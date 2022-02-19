ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters played out an enthralling 2-2 at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. Adrian Luna scored a sensational brace on either side of David Williams' strike for Mohun Bagan before Joni Kauko struck in the dying minutes to end the match on level terms.

90+6' GOOOALLLLL ⚽️ | #KBFCATKMB Kerala Blasters concede with just seconds left to go on the clock as @JoniKauko draws @atkmohunbaganfc level with a peach of a goal! 🔥 KBFC 2-2 ATKMB #HeroISL #LetsFootball — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)