The Premier League 2023-24 season has commenced and early into the new season they have found themselves in a spot of bother with matches getting delayed. This time during the Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur match at the GTech Community Stadium, Kick-off was delayed due to the stadium having no running water supply. The players, coach and the referee waited for at least ten minutes before the match could be resumed.

Kick-Off Delayed in Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 Match

Please be aware that we are currently dealing with an issue in relation to the water supply into the stadium which is affecting all related facilities We will provide a further update in due course. — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 13, 2023

