Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain until June 30, 2025. The French forward extended his contract in May this year. But it had been widely speculated that the French forward would move to La Liga club Real Madrid on a free transfer. Now PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi opened up on Mbappe’s association with the club stating, “Kylian has extended the contract with PSG and we’re all happy with that.”

