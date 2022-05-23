Kylian Mbappe was set to join Real Madrid in the summer but on the final day of the Ligue 2 season, revealed that he will be staying at PSG and has extended his contract until 2025. In a social media post, the French star thanked the Spanish outfit for their interest in him. 'I’d like to thank Real and Florentino Perez. I understand their disappointment' he said.

Mbappe's Message

Kylian Mbappé: “I’ll be Real Madrid’s first supporter for UCL final in Paris, my house. I’d like to thank Real and Florentino Perez. I understand their disappointment”. 🚨🇫🇷 #Mbappé “I understand honour and privilege to be wanted by an institution such as Real Madrid”, he added. pic.twitter.com/tjTPJkVoe6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2022

