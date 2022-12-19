Kylian Mbappe has justified his generational term by his performance in the FIFA World Cup 2022. By scoring a hattrick in the final, even though in the losing cause, he has won the heart of football fans around the World. He won the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot award but wasn't satisfied as he couldn't take his team all the way through. This time he shared his picture with the Golden Boot and promised to return in the World stage. Kylian Mbappe Consoled by French President Emmanuel Macron After France's Loss to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Video Goes Viral!

Kylian Mbappe Promises To Return

