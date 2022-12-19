FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 golden boot winner Kylian Mbappe was consoled by French President Emmanuel Macron after France suffered a heartbreaking loss against Argentina in a hard-fought final on December 18. The 23-year-old scored a hattrick to almost snatch victory from the clasp of Argentina who at one point of time were leading 2-0. The match ended with Lionel Messi-led Argentina winning on the penalties. After the disappointing defeat, the French football star was seen being consoled by Macron. Photos and videos of this moment went viral on social media. Kylian Mbappe Wins Golden Boot in FIFA World Cup 2022, Takes Home 'Most Goals Trophy' With Hat-trick in Argentina vs France Final.

Kylian Mbappe Consoled by French President Emmanuel Macron

Not the moment, mate: Mbappé and Deschamps both completely blank President Macron pic.twitter.com/bpOxpQOhD6 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 18, 2022

Le président Macron est monté sur le terrain pour consoler Mbappe. Kylian a inscrit un triplé et un penalty, mais cela n'a pas suffi. Fabrice Eboue a raison il y a un truc entre Macron et les blacks... regardez comment il le tripote... 🙄 pic.twitter.com/MiRB3MeNVS — Brainless Partisans 🏴‍☠️☢️☣️🪆 (@BPartisans) December 18, 2022

