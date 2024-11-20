Lamine Yamal announced that he is joining UNICEF as a brand ambassador. Taking to social media, the Spain national football team and Barcelona wonderkid shared a video where he read out a heartfelt letter to his little brother Keyne and all the other children, on the occasion of World Children's Day. "Today I want to talk to you and all the children around the world because this is a special day to celebrate childhood." The 17-year-old further emphasised on how every child had the right to play and read out the letter that said, "He read out the letter further which read, "You are the future, so always remember to play and to be happy!" Raphinha Gifts Barcelona Teammate Lamine Yamal Gold iPhone After Young Sensation Wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or Ceremony 2024 (Watch Video).

Lamine Yamal Announces He Is Joining UNICEF

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lamineyamal

