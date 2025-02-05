In a tight match-schedule, Luis Enrique opted to rest his star players against Le Mans in the French Cup 2024-25 competition. The effect was obvious as the defending champions managed to create just nine chances in the game with three being on target. But the side convereted two of those chances and grabbed a win against Le Mans in the round of 16. Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola scored goals for Paris Saint-Germain. The side has a healthy 10-point lead in the League 1 points table while they are also competing in European and domestic cup tournaments. Aston Villa Sign Marco Asensio on Loan From Paris Saint-Germain; AC Milan Pick Santiago Tomas Gimenez.

Le Mans vs PSG, French Cup 2024-25

