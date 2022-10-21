Leicester City defeated the visitors Leeds United comfortably by 2-0 score in Premier League match at the King Power Stadium. Robin Koch's own goal at 16th minute gave Leicester the lead in the game and then Harvey Barnes' goal in the 35th minute doubled the lead in the match. Leeds are still winless in seven league games, losing their last three in a row. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

