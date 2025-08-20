Al-Nassr made it to the final of the Saudi Super Cup 2025 after they defeated Al-Ittihad in the semifinal by a margin of 2-1. The win came for Cristiano Ronaldo and co, despite them playing almost 75 minutes with ten men. Sadio Mane got a red card but before it he gave Al-Nassr the lead. The second goal and the winner was scored by Joao Felix. who has joined Al-Nassr recently. After the match, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a post on social media with the picture of him celebration and the caption 'LET'S GO'. Al-Nassr Enter Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final; Sadio Mane, Joao Felix Score As Al-Alami Secure Narrow Victory Over Al-Ittihad Despite Playing With Ten Men For 75 Minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Enters Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final

