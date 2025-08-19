Al-Nassr secured their place in the final of the Saudi Super Cup 2025 as they defeated Al-Ittihad 2-1 in the semifinal. It was a very close game but it was Al-Nassr's new signing Joao Felix who made a big difference in the end. Al-Nassr was the one who took the lead first with Sadio Mane scoring the goal. Al-Itthad equalised soon with Steven Bergwijn putting in the equaliser. Mane was handed a red card in the 25th minute and Al-Nassr had to play 75 minutes with ten men. Despite that, they managed to get past Al-Itthad as Joao Felix scored the winner on the 61st minute. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in India in AFC Champions League Two 2025–26? Check Details As FC Goa Drawn Alongside Al-Nassr in ACL Two Group Stage.

Al-Nassr Enter Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final

بعشرة رجال 💪 الأصفر الكبير إلى نهائي كأس السوبر 🏆 مبروك يا أبطال 💛#النصر_الاتحاد | #النصر_في_هونغ_كونغ pic.twitter.com/tVdcK7PqCd — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) August 19, 2025

