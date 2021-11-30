Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas have won the Ballon d'Or 2021. Check out the full list of winners. Pedri took away the Kopa Trophy 2021 which is given to the best player from the under 21 age group. Former AC Milan forward Gianluigi Donnarumma walked away with the Yashin Trophy 2021 which is given to the best goalkeeper.

Lionel Messi: Ballon d'Or 2021

Alexia Putellas: Ballon d’Or Féminin 2021

Kopa Trophy 2021: Pedri

Yashin Trophy 2021: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Striker of the Year 2021: Robert Lewandowski

Club of the Year 2021: Chelsea

