Argentina will open its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, November 22. Messi, who is most likely playing his last World Cup, took to Instagram on the eve of the match and wrote some inspirational words. "Son muchos los recuerdos, buenos momentos y no tan buenos que viví, pero siempre orgulloso de representar a nuestro país y a nuestra Selección. Mañana arrancamos otro Mundial con muchas ganas y toda la ilusión. Vamos a estar caminando todos juntos!!! #VamosArgentina," Messi wrote in Spanish, which translates to English as, "there are many memories, good moments and not so good that I lived, but always proud to represent our country and our National Team. Tomorrow we start another World Cup with a lot of excitement and excitement. We will all be walking together!!! #VamosArgentina."

Lionel Messi Instagram Post

