Lionel Messi who was tested positive from COVID-19 is on a road to recovery. He posted a picture of himself with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and thanked his fans for the warm wishes and message they had sent for Messi. Furthermore, he said that he is looking forward to getting back to the ground as soon as possible.

Check post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)